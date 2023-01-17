Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    William Harkness – From Civil War Surgery to Astronomy [Image 3 of 3]

    William Harkness – From Civil War Surgery to Astronomy

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Jonathan Holloway 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    William Harkness portrait in his naval uniform. Harkness' research with the Naval Observatory was instrumental in the understanding of discrepancies in magnetic compass readings aboard ironclad ships, and his tracking of solar parallaxes and their related constants are still impactful to the field of astronomy. The Navy honored Harkness with the honorary rank of rear admiral following his retirement after 37 years of dedicated service. (Photo courtesy of Popular Science for May, 1903)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 12:18
    Photo ID: 7590931
    VIRIN: 230117-D-CC745-607
    Resolution: 1150x1291
    Size: 437.42 KB
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, William Harkness – From Civil War Surgery to Astronomy [Image 3 of 3], by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    William Harkness – From Civil War Surgery to Astronomy
    William Harkness – From Civil War Surgery to Astronomy
    William Harkness – From Civil War Surgery to Astronomy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    William Harkness

    TAGS

    astronomy
    Navy
    Naval Oceanography
    Naval Observatory
    It Starts With Us
    Harkness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT