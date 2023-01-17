William Harkness portrait in his naval uniform. Harkness' research with the Naval Observatory was instrumental in the understanding of discrepancies in magnetic compass readings aboard ironclad ships, and his tracking of solar parallaxes and their related constants are still impactful to the field of astronomy. The Navy honored Harkness with the honorary rank of rear admiral following his retirement after 37 years of dedicated service. (Photo courtesy of Popular Science for May, 1903)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 12:18
|Photo ID:
|7590931
|VIRIN:
|230117-D-CC745-607
|Resolution:
|1150x1291
|Size:
|437.42 KB
|Location:
|STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, William Harkness – From Civil War Surgery to Astronomy [Image 3 of 3], by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT