William Harkness – From Civil War Surgery to Astronomy

William Harkness , seated center, with the U.S Transit of Venus Commission in 1882. Harkness' research with the Naval Observatory was instrumental in the understanding of discrepancies in magnetic compass readings aboard ironclad ships, and his tracking of solar parallaxes and their related constants are still impactful to the field of astronomy. The Navy honored Harkness with the honorary rank of rear admiral following his retirement after 37 years of dedicated service. (Photo courtesy of the University of Rochester)

