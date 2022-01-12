Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Orleans Corps of Engineers diligent in protecting bald eagles, wildlife in project areas [Image 3 of 3]

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Photo by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Personnel for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers take into consideration how their projects will impact local wildlife and fish living and passing through the project area. One example of such wildlife is the bald eagle, which can sometimes be seen in the vicinity of one of the Corps New Orleans District projects, the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain (WSLP) Risk Reduction Project. Corps personnel take survey flights in project areas to look for eagles and signs of their nests, like the one shown in the center of the tree here. This particular nest was observed in the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway, which is not located in the WSLP project area. As of the last airborne survey taken in December 2022, no bald eagles or bald eagle nesting sites were detected in the WSLP project area. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens)

    USACE
    Lake Pontchartrain
    Corps of Engineers
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    bald eagle
    bald eagles
    New Orleans District

