New Orleans Corps of Engineers diligent in protecting bald eagles, wildlife in project areas

The West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Risk Reduction Project, which is currently being undertaken by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New Orleans District, is a 100-year storm surge risk reduction project located in southeast Louisiana on the east bank of the Mississippi River. This risk reduction is slated to include a variety of structural and non-structural features, including construction of more than 18 miles of levees and floodwalls and two new 2,000 cubic feet per second pump stations, to help protect St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes. When working on projects like these, the Corps takes into consideration how these projects will affect both people, fish and wildlife living in and passing through that area, such as the bald eagle. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens)

