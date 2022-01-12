Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Orleans Corps of Engineers diligent in protecting bald eagles, wildlife in project areas [Image 2 of 3]

    New Orleans Corps of Engineers diligent in protecting bald eagles, wildlife in project areas

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Photo by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Risk Reduction Project, which is currently being undertaken by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New Orleans District, is a 100-year storm surge risk reduction project located in southeast Louisiana on the east bank of the Mississippi River. This risk reduction is slated to include a variety of structural and non-structural features, including construction of more than 18 miles of levees and floodwalls and two new 2,000 cubic feet per second pump stations, to help protect St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes. When working on projects like these, the Corps takes into consideration how these projects will affect both people, fish and wildlife living in and passing through that area, such as the bald eagle. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 10:24
    Photo ID: 7590822
    VIRIN: 221201-A-GA223-870
    Resolution: 4498x3003
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Orleans Corps of Engineers diligent in protecting bald eagles, wildlife in project areas [Image 3 of 3], by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Lake Pontchartrain
    Corps of Engineers
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    bald eagle
    bald eagles
    New Orleans District

