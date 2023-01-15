CIWS Fire Event

230115-N-BN445-1090 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 15, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) fires its Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS) as a part of a live fire exercise while underway, Jan. 15 in the Philippine Sea. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

