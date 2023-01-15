Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CIWS Fire Event [Image 2 of 2]

    CIWS Fire Event

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Grooman 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230115-N-BN445-1090 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 15, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) fires its Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS) as a part of a live fire exercise while underway, Jan. 15 in the Philippine Sea. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 04:56
    Photo ID: 7590616
    VIRIN: 230115-N-BN445-1090
    Resolution: 4517x3614
    Size: 912.71 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIWS Fire Event [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    live fire
    CG
    CIWS
    USS Chancellorsville

