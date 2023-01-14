Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MK-38 Maintenance [Image 1 of 2]

    MK-38 Maintenance

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Grooman 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230114-N-BN445-1124 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 14, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Azalia Munoz (left) and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Camden James prepare to perform a pre-fire exercise on a MK-38 25mm machine gun system while underway aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), Jan. 14 in the Philippine Sea. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 04:56
    Photo ID: 7590615
    VIRIN: 230114-N-BN445-1124
    Resolution: 6625x4417
    Size: 619.66 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MK-38 Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MK-38 Maintenance
    CIWS Fire Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    underway
    25mm
    Chancellorsville
    MK-38
    pre-fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT