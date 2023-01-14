MK-38 Maintenance

230114-N-BN445-1124 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 14, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Azalia Munoz (left) and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Camden James prepare to perform a pre-fire exercise on a MK-38 25mm machine gun system while underway aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), Jan. 14 in the Philippine Sea. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)
