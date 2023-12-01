Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lampasas Mayor honors Soldiers for community partnership [Image 1 of 2]

    Lampasas Mayor honors Soldiers for community partnership

    LAMPASAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angela Holtby 

    III Armored Corps

    TJ Monroe, the Mayor of Lampasas, Texas recognizes SPC Bishnu Darlamimagara, from the 937th Clearance Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade for the participation in the Carol of Lights on, December 3, 2022, in Lampasas, Texas. The 937th Clearance Company provided a static display of multiple pieces of Engineer equipment consisting of a Panther MMPV, Up-armored HMMWV with weapons station, and a Talon robot. Fort Hood Soldiers are active within the local communities and many events provide a great opportunity for the military community to come together with the local community and bond. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angela Holtby)

    Fort Hood
    Christmas Parade
    Texas
    36th Engineer Brigade
    Lampasas

