COMUSFJ Visits 319th ERS at Kanoya

Lieutenant General Ricky Rupp, commander, United States Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force, speaks with airmen of the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2023. Rupp visited the 319th ERS to meet with and thank the airmen for their work maintaining and operating the squadron's MQ-9 Reaper unmanned drones and recognize a few individuals for their work in building relationships with the JMSDF base personnel and the locals outside the installation. The 319th ERS MQ-9s support Japan–U.S. intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance priorities throughout the Indo-Pacific, sending information they capture to the Bilateral Intelligence Analysis Cell on Yokota Air Base for review and processing by a combined U.S.-Japan team.

Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.16.2023 Location: KANOYA, KAGOSHIMA, JP