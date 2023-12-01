Lieutenant General Ricky Rupp, right, commander, United States Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force, speaks with Lt. Col. Alexander Kelly, left, commanding officer of the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron, and Maj. Christian Lundin, pilot, in front of MQ-9 Reaper unmanned drones at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2023. Rupp visited the 319th ERS to meet with and thank the airmen for their work maintaining and operating the squadron's MQ-9 Reaper unmanned drones and recognize a few individuals for their work in building relationships with the JMSDF base personnel and the locals outside the installation. The 319th ERS MQ-9s support Japan–U.S. intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance priorities throughout the Indo-Pacific, sending information they capture to the Bilateral Intelligence Analysis Cell on Yokota Air Base for review and processing by a combined U.S.-Japan team.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.16.2023 20:44 Photo ID: 7590368 VIRIN: 230112-M-UY543-1032 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.92 MB Location: KANOYA, KAGOSHIMA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMUSFJ Visits 319th ERS at Kanoya [Image 3 of 3], by GySgt Jonathan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.