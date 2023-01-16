Iwo Jima Volunteers on Day of Service

230116-N-ME988-1182 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 16, 2023) Chief Machinist's Mate Courtney Harper, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), paints a wall during a community outreach event at a Samaritan House in Virginia Beach, Va., as part of a "day of service" for Martin Luther King Day. Iwo Jima is dry-docked at General Dynamics, NASSCO Shipyard, Norfolk, Virginia, for a scheduled maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore)

