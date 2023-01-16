Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iwo Jima Volunteers on Day of Service [Image 3 of 7]

    Iwo Jima Volunteers on Day of Service

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Darren Moore 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    230116-N-ME988-1021 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 16, 2023) Command Master Chief Thomas Mace, command master chief aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), vaccums the inside of a van during a community outreach event at a Samaritan House in Virginia Beach, Va., as part of a "day of service" for Martin Luther King Day. Iwo Jima is dry-docked at General Dynamics, NASSCO Shipyard, Norfolk, Virginia, for a scheduled maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore)

    volunteer
    Community Outreach
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)
    Martin Luther King Day
    Day of Service

