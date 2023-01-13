USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts LCAC Operations with NBU 7

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) - A landing craft air cushion (LCAC) from Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 enters the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during amphibious operations. Green Bay, part of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance its interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

