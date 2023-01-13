USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts LCAC Operations with NBU 7

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) - Staff Sgt. Lucas Cruz, from Littleton, Co., assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), operates a forklift to unload a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) from Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 in the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance its interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

