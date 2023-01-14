230114-N-FD081 WASHINGTON (January 14,2023) Antonio Vergara, winner of the 2022 Jazz Solo Competition, performs a feature with the Commodores Jazz Ensemble at the 2023 Saxaphone Symposium. The Navy Band organizes and hosts the International Saxophone Symposium annualy.(U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2023 Date Posted: 01.15.2023 20:41 Photo ID: 7589855 VIRIN: 230114-N-FD081-1077 Resolution: 3665x4581 Size: 4.06 MB Location: FAIRFAX, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commodores at Saxophone Symposium [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.