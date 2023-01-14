Commodores at Saxophone Symposium

230114-N-FD081 WASHINGTON (January 14,2023) Antonio Vergara, winner of the 2022 Jazz Solo Competition, performs a feature with the Commodores Jazz Ensemble at the 2023 Saxaphone Symposium. The Navy Band organizes and hosts the International Saxophone Symposium annualy.(U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)
