    Commodores at Saxophone Symposium [Image 11 of 14]

    Commodores at Saxophone Symposium

    FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Juarez 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230114-N-FD081 WASHINGTON (January 14,2023) Melissa Aldana, internationaly renowned jazz artist, performs a feature with the Commodores Jazz Ensemble at the 2023 Saxophone Symposium. The Navy Band organizes and hosts the International Saxophone Symposium annualy.(U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.15.2023 20:41
    Photo ID: 7589853
    VIRIN: 230114-N-FD081-1062
    Resolution: 4519x3615
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: FAIRFAX, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commodores at Saxophone Symposium [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    Commodores
    Navy Music
    Sax Symposium

