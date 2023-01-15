Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Disabled tug and barge

    01.15.2023

    Photo by Seaman Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A disabled tug and barge are shown 30 miles offshore from Ocean City, Maryland, on Jan. 15, 2023 after a tow line snapped and the Coast Guard hoisted the tug's seven crew members. While towing a 290-foot barge from New Jersey, to Guyana, Legacy's 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and fouled their propellers, the tug’s crew member said Legacy was inoperable and that the crew was making preparations to abandon ship. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Disabled tug and barge

