A disabled tug and barge are shown 30 miles offshore from Ocean City, Maryland, on Jan. 15, 2023 after a tow line snapped and the Coast Guard hoisted the tug's seven crew members. While towing a 290-foot barge from New Jersey, to Guyana, Legacy's 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and fouled their propellers, the tug’s crew member said Legacy was inoperable and that the crew was making preparations to abandon ship. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

