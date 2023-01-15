A disabled tug and barge are shown 30 miles offshore from Ocean City, Maryland, on Jan. 15, 2023 after a tow line snapped and the Coast Guard hoisted the tug's seven crew members. The Legacy was towing a 290-foot barge from New Jersey, to Guyana, when their 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and fouled their propellers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2023 19:38
|Photo ID:
|7589841
|VIRIN:
|230115-G-KH296-213
|Resolution:
|1772x1266
|Size:
|718.92 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tug Boat Legacy [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Cynthia Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT