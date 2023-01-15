Tug Boat Legacy

A disabled tug and barge are shown 30 miles offshore from Ocean City, Maryland, on Jan. 15, 2023 after a tow line snapped and the Coast Guard hoisted the tug's seven crew members. The Legacy was towing a 290-foot barge from New Jersey, to Guyana, when their 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and fouled their propellers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

