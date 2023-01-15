Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tug Boat Legacy [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A disabled tug and barge are shown 30 miles offshore from Ocean City, Maryland, on Jan. 15, 2023 after a tow line snapped and the Coast Guard hoisted the tug's seven crew members. The Legacy was towing a 290-foot barge from New Jersey, to Guyana, when their 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and fouled their propellers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.15.2023 19:38
    Photo ID: 7589841
    VIRIN: 230115-G-KH296-213
    Resolution: 1772x1266
    Size: 718.92 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    Disabled tug and barge

    TAGS

    tug
    uscg
    hoist
    barge
    helicopter

