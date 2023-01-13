Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band International Saxophone Symposium [Image 7 of 9]

    U.S. Navy Band International Saxophone Symposium

    FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230113-N-PG545-1146, FAIRFAX, VA. (Jan. 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Band saxophonists and guest artists pose for a photo after a concert at the 43rd International Saxophone Symposium. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.14.2023 22:34
    Photo ID: 7589596
    VIRIN: 230113-N-PQ545-1146
    Resolution: 5784x3861
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: FAIRFAX, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    navy band
    saxophone
    symposium
    music
    concert

