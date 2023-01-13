230113-N-PG545-1008, FAIRFAX, Va. (Jan. 13, 2023) Commander C.S. White, from Arnold, Maryland, conducts the U.S. Navy Concert Band during the 43rd International Saxophone Symposium. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2023 22:34
|Photo ID:
|7589590
|VIRIN:
|230113-N-PQ545-1008
|Resolution:
|5871x3919
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|FAIRFAX, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band International Saxophone Symposium [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
