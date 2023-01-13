230113-N-EH998-1009 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) Capt. Peter Halvorsen, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, center left, Capt. Alex Hampton, deputy commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, center, and Capt. Matt Cegelske, information warfare commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG, center right, meet with the triad of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), Jan. 13, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.14.2023 09:56 Photo ID: 7589485 VIRIN: 230113-N-EH998-1009 Resolution: 6572x4381 Size: 811.6 KB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.