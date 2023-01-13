USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations

230113-N-EH998-1005 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) Cmdr. Katie Jacobson, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), welcomes Capt. Peter Halvorsen, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG staff aboard during a visit to the ship, Jan. 13, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

