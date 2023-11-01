Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year [Image 3 of 5]

    III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Barajas 

    III Armored Corps

    Sgt. 1st Class Craig Pienkoski from Reserve Component Career Counselor, 4th Infantry Division, assigned to Fort Carson, Colorado, salutes the president of the board during a board appearance event in Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023. The board appearance event consisted of a uniform inspection, the career counselor creed and board questions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Barajas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 17:58
    Photo ID: 7589204
    VIRIN: 230111-A-KC249-1057
    Resolution: 2450x3675
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year
    III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year
    III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year
    III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year
    III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    FORSCOM
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    CCoY
    IIIAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT