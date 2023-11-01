Sgt. 1st Class Craig Pienkoski from Reserve Component Career Counselor, 4th Infantry Division, assigned to Fort Carson, Colorado, salutes the president of the board during a board appearance event in Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023. The board appearance event consisted of a uniform inspection, the career counselor creed and board questions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Barajas)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 17:58
|Photo ID:
|7589204
|VIRIN:
|230111-A-KC249-1057
|Resolution:
|2450x3675
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
