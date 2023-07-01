Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Idaho Inaugural Procession and Ball honors state and elected officials

    2023 Idaho Inaugural Procession and Ball honors state and elected officials

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Idaho Gov. Brad Little smiles and dances with his wife, First Lady Teresa Little, at the beginning of the Inaugural Ball, Jan. 7, 2023, Idaho State Capitol, Boise, Idaho. The Inaugural Procession and Ball is a non-partisan event that continues Idaho's long-standing tradition of honoring state elected officials. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 17:57
    Photo ID: 7589198
    VIRIN: 230107-Z-FS166-1308
    Resolution: 6078x4862
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Idaho Inaugural Procession and Ball honors state and elected officials [Image 10 of 10], by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inauguration
    Gov. Brad Little
    Idaho Statehouse

