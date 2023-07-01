Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debby Critchfield dances with her husband at the Idaho Inaugural Ball, Jan. 7, 2023, Idaho State Capitol, Boise, Idaho. The Inaugural Procession and Ball is a non-partisan event that continues Idaho's long-standing tradition of honoring state elected officials. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 17:57
|Photo ID:
|7589197
|VIRIN:
|230107-Z-FS166-1342
|Resolution:
|6289x5031
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Idaho Inaugural Procession and Ball honors state and elected officials [Image 10 of 10], by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT