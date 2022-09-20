Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Barracks renovations [Image 2 of 5]

    Fort Riley Barracks renovations

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Caroline Countryman 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    FORT RILEY, Kan. - U.S. Army Fort Riley Barracks renovation and modernization process showcases the new Army Facilities Investment Plan. Building 7842 included the "Jack and Jill" style barracks buildings with common baths and kitchenettes. The new renovated facility offers new furniture, appliances and are configured to the Army’s plus standard, meaning each suite has four private bedrooms with 2 shared bathrooms and kitchen area. Two Fort Riley contractors are installing new kitchen appliances, September 20, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Caroline Countryman, Fort Riley Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 16:18
    Photo ID: 7589075
    VIRIN: 220920-A-MO442-177
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort Riley Barracks renovations [Image 5 of 5], by Caroline Countryman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyFIP

