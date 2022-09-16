FORT RILEY, Kan. - U.S. Army Fort Riley Barracks renovation and modernization process showcases the new Army Facilities Investment Plan. Building 7842 included the "Jack and Jill" style barracks buildings with common baths and kitchenettes. The new renovated facility offers new furniture, appliances and are configured to the Army’s plus standard, meaning each suite has four private bedrooms with 2 shared bathrooms and kitchen area. September 16, 2022, the new kitchen for the barracks. (U.S. Army Photo by Caroline Countryman, Fort Riley Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 16:18
|Photo ID:
|7589077
|VIRIN:
|220916-A-MO442-271
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley Barracks renovations [Image 5 of 5], by Caroline Countryman, identified by DVIDS
