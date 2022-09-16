Fort Riley Barracks renovations

FORT RILEY, Kan. - U.S. Army Fort Riley Barracks renovation and modernization process showcases the new Army Facilities Investment Plan. Building 7842 included the "Jack and Jill" style barracks buildings with common baths and kitchenettes. The new renovated facility offers new furniture, appliances and are configured to the Army’s plus standard, meaning each suite has four private bedrooms with 2 shared bathrooms and kitchen area. September 16, 2022, the new kitchen for the barracks. (U.S. Army Photo by Caroline Countryman, Fort Riley Public Affairs Office)

