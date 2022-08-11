Description: Veterinary Pathology
Caption: Osteofluorosis and osteoarthritis of the hip joint of a cow. Osteofluorosis (skeletal fluorosis) is a bone disease caused by excessive accumulation of fluoride. Excessive accumulation of fluoride is usually due to ingestion of contaminated water or inhalation of industrial fumes (1992.0021.225).
(Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.)(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 15:51
|Photo ID:
|7589070
|VIRIN:
|221109-D-TY520-0013
|Resolution:
|2000x2000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterinary Pathology [Image 17 of 17], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
