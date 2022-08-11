Description: Veterinary Pathology



Caption: Osteofluorosis and osteoarthritis of the hip joint of a cow. Osteofluorosis (skeletal fluorosis) is a bone disease caused by excessive accumulation of fluoride. Excessive accumulation of fluoride is usually due to ingestion of contaminated water or inhalation of industrial fumes (1992.0021.225).





