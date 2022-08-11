Description: Veterinary Pathology
Caption: Bicephalic (two-headed) calf. Bicephaly is a congenital anomaly and results from the same process as conjoined twins (CAS 2448).
(Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.)(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)
This work, Veterinary Pathology [Image 17 of 17], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
