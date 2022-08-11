Description: Veterinary Pathology



Caption: Bicephalic (two-headed) calf. Bicephaly is a congenital anomaly and results from the same process as conjoined twins (CAS 2448).



(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

