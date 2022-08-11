Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veterinary Pathology [Image 17 of 17]

    Veterinary Pathology

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2022

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Description: Veterinary Pathology

    Caption: Bicephalic (two-headed) calf. Bicephaly is a congenital anomaly and results from the same process as conjoined twins (CAS 2448).

    (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.)(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 15:51
    Photo ID: 7589072
    VIRIN: 221109-D-TY520-0017
    Resolution: 1756x2000
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterinary Pathology [Image 17 of 17], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Veterinary Pathology
    Veterinary Pathology
    Bone and Joint Health
    Birth Defects
    Bone and Joint Health
    Veterinary Pathology
    Birth Defects
    Birth Defects
    Bone and Joint Health
    Veterinary Pathology
    Bone and Joint Health
    Bone and Joint Health
    Veterinary Pathology
    Veterinary Pathology
    Veterinary Pathology
    Veterinary Pathology
    Veterinary Pathology

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    calf
    NMHM
    veterinary pathology
    medical museum
    bicephaly
    conjoined

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT