Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Renames Dining Room

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Aaron Crombie shared remarks during the renaming ceremony for Café 8901, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center‘s (WRNMMC) dining room. The renaming ceremony is WRNMMC tradition allowing the service branch winners of the annual Army-Navy football game to rename the dining room. The Café 8901 dining room, once known as “the galley,” is now known as the “DFAC,” following the Army’s current season win.

(U.S. Navy photo and caption by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Sharpe)

