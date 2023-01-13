Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Renames Dining Room [Image 2 of 2]

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Renames Dining Room

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Navy Capt. Drew Bigby, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center‘s (WRNMMC) interim director and CMDCM Trey Hauptman, WRNMMC’s command master chief, unveils a new sign during the renaming ceremony for Café 8901, WRNMMC’s dining room. The new sign and renaming ceremony follow a WRNMMC tradition, allowing the service branch winners of the annual Army-Navy football game to rename the dining room. The Café 8901 dining room, once known as the “galley,” is now known as the “DFAC,” following the Army’s current season win.
    (U.S. Navy photo and caption by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Sharpe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 14:40
    Photo ID: 7588901
    VIRIN: 230113-N-BB552-1078
    Resolution: 1814x1207
    Size: 146.49 KB
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Renames Dining Room [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Renames Dining Room
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Renames Dining Room

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    galley
    camraderie
    army-navy
    dfac
    wrnmmc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT