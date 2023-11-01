Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th SFS emergency services team utlizes reconnaissance robot [Image 1 of 5]

    6th SFS emergency services team utlizes reconnaissance robot

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Defenders assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron emergency services team utilize a Throwbot II robot at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2023. The Throwbot II is used to record and transmit instantaneous video and audio reconnaissance within indoor and outdoor environments. The robot helps Air Force defenders evaluate situations, make informed decisions and perform tasks without causing damage to lives or property. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

