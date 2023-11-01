6th SFS emergency services team utlizes reconnaissance robot

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Stevenson, 6th Security Forces Squadron defender, uses a remote to navigate a Throwbot II robot at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2023. The Throwbot II is used to record and transmit instantaneous video and audio reconnaissance within indoor and outdoor environments. The robot helps Air Force defenders evaluate situations, make informed decisions and perform tasks without causing damage to lives or property. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 Location: TAMPA, FL, US