JB Charleston transports critical infrastructure equipment

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ayumi Hull, 437th Aerial Port Squadron ramp services supervisor, pushes power infrastructure equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 13, 2022. This critical equipment is part of a $53 million humanitarian package announced by the U.S. Secretary of State, endeavoring to offset continued Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 13:00
|Photo ID:
|7588639
|VIRIN:
|221212-F-CP533-1132
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
