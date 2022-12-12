Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston transports critical infrastructure equipment [Image 6 of 6]

    JB Charleston transports critical infrastructure equipment

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ayumi Hull, 437th Aerial Port Squadron ramp services supervisor, pushes power infrastructure equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 13, 2022. This critical equipment is part of a $53 million humanitarian package announced by the U.S. Secretary of State, endeavoring to offset continued Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

    TAGS

    Ukraine
    JBC
    energy infrastructure
    power infrastructure equipment

