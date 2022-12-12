JB Charleston transports critical infrastructure equipment

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ayumi Hull, 437th Aerial Port Squadron ramp services supervisor, pushes power infrastructure equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 13, 2022. This critical equipment is part of a $53 million humanitarian package announced by the U.S. Secretary of State, endeavoring to offset continued Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

