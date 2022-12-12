Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Richard McClurd, 437th Aerial Port Squadron air terminal duty officer, pushes power infrastructure equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 13, 2022. Part of the $53 million U.S. support package, the Air Force partnered with the Department of Energy to deliver critical electricity grid equipment to bolster the Ukrainians energy infrastructure during the winter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB Charleston transports critical infrastructure equipment [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ukraine
    JBC
    energy infrastructure
    power infrastructure equipment

