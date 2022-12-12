Richard McClurd, 437th Aerial Port Squadron air terminal duty officer, pushes power infrastructure equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 13, 2022. Part of the $53 million U.S. support package, the Air Force partnered with the Department of Energy to deliver critical electricity grid equipment to bolster the Ukrainians energy infrastructure during the winter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 13:00 Photo ID: 7588638 VIRIN: 221212-F-CP533-1104 Resolution: 5289x3306 Size: 2.42 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JB Charleston transports critical infrastructure equipment [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.