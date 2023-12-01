Staff Sgt. Elthon Rivot, HHC U.S. Army NATO Brigade, leads a walk during the brigade’s Martin Luther King Jr. observation in Sembach, Germany. Every year on the third Monday of January, the United States observes King’s birthday with a national day of service. The theme for this year’s observance was “A Day On, Not a Day Off.” Soldiers and civilian employees from U.S. Army NATO Brigade commemorated King’s life on Jan. 12 with an event that included a one-mile walk to honor the 1963 March on Washington lead by King to advocate for civil and economic rights for African-Americans.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 09:53 Photo ID: 7588340 VIRIN: 230112-A-QI808-0524 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.35 MB Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers celebrate civil rights leader at Sembach ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.