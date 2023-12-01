Staff Sgt. Sean Ady, U.S. Army NATO Brigade G4, discusses Martin Luther King Jr.’s early life with Allison Lillimon during the brigade’s Martin Luther King Jr. observation in Sembach, Germany. Every year on the third Monday of January, the United States observes King’s birthday with a national day of service. The theme for this year’s observance was “A Day On, Not a Day Off.”

Soldiers and civilian employees from U.S. Army NATO Brigade commemorated King’s life on Jan. 12 with an event that included a one-mile walk to honor the 1963 March on Washington lead by King to advocate for civil and economic rights for African-Americans.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 09:53 Photo ID: 7588339 VIRIN: 230112-A-QI808-0001 Resolution: 2843x2005 Size: 3.34 MB Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers celebrate civil rights leader at Sembach ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.