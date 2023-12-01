Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers celebrate civil rights leader at Sembach ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Soldiers celebrate civil rights leader at Sembach ceremony

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Sean Ady, U.S. Army NATO Brigade G4, discusses Martin Luther King Jr.’s early life with Allison Lillimon during the brigade’s Martin Luther King Jr. observation in Sembach, Germany. Every year on the third Monday of January, the United States observes King’s birthday with a national day of service. The theme for this year’s observance was “A Day On, Not a Day Off.”
    Soldiers and civilian employees from U.S. Army NATO Brigade commemorated King’s life on Jan. 12 with an event that included a one-mile walk to honor the 1963 March on Washington lead by King to advocate for civil and economic rights for African-Americans.

