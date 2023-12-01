Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-242 departs MCAS Iwakuni in support of the 31st MEU [Image 12 of 12]

    VMFA-242 departs MCAS Iwakuni in support of the 31st MEU

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dylan Chavez, a fixed-wing aircraft mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, ground guides an F-35B Lightning II aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 12, 2023. Marines with VMFA-242 will take part in their first deployment in support of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit since becoming fully operationally capable in 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 23:13
    Photo ID: 7587968
    VIRIN: 230112-M-JO217-1649
    Resolution: 6519x4346
    Size: 9.95 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-242 departs MCAS Iwakuni in support of the 31st MEU [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Tyler Harmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMFA-242 departs MCAS Iwakuni in support of the 31st MEU
    VMFA-242 departs MCAS Iwakuni in support of the 31st MEU
    VMFA-242 departs MCAS Iwakuni in support of the 31st MEU
    VMFA-242 departs MCAS Iwakuni in support of the 31st MEU
    VMFA-242 departs MCAS Iwakuni in support of the 31st MEU
    VMFA-242 departs MCAS Iwakuni in support of the 31st MEU
    VMFA-242 departs MCAS Iwakuni in support of the 31st MEU
    VMFA-242 departs MCAS Iwakuni in support of the 31st MEU
    VMFA-242 departs MCAS Iwakuni in support of the 31st MEU
    VMFA-242 departs MCAS Iwakuni in support of the 31st MEU
    VMFA-242 departs MCAS Iwakuni in support of the 31st MEU
    VMFA-242 departs MCAS Iwakuni in support of the 31st MEU

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    1st MAW
    III MEF
    VMFA-242
    MAG-12
    Victory By Dawn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT