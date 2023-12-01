VMFA-242 departs MCAS Iwakuni in support of the 31st MEU

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Addison Dishart, a pilot, left, greets Lance Cpl. Herbert Tunley, a fixed-wing aircraft mechanic, both with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, before departing Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 12, 2023. Marines with VMFA-242 will take part in their first deployment in support of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit since becoming fully operationally capable in 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

