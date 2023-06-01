Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron pose for a group photo after winning the 355th Maintenance Group’s 4th quarter crew chief competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2023. The 357th FGS crew chiefs won the competition by passing dress and appearance inspections, possessing the most knowledge of the Air Force and the A-10 Thunderbolt II, as well as having the cleanest aircraft with various decorative elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

