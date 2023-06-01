Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition [Image 12 of 13]

    Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron pose for a group photo after winning the 355th Maintenance Group’s 4th quarter crew chief competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2023. The 357th FGS crew chiefs won the competition by passing dress and appearance inspections, possessing the most knowledge of the Air Force and the A-10 Thunderbolt II, as well as having the cleanest aircraft with various decorative elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 17:47
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    A-10
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Crew chiefs
    Maintenance
    DMAFB

