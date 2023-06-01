Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition

U.S. Air Force Airmen inspect an A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 924th Fighter Group during the 355th Maintenance Group’s 4th quarter crew chief competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2023. Crew chiefs were tested on their knowledge of the A-10 while their aircraft was inspected for cleanliness, as well as decorative elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

