U.S. Air Force Airmen inspect an A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 924th Fighter Group during the 355th Maintenance Group’s 4th quarter crew chief competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2023. Crew chiefs were tested on their knowledge of the A-10 while their aircraft was inspected for cleanliness, as well as decorative elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 17:47
|Photo ID:
|7587637
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-AL288-1094
|Resolution:
|5107x3648
|Size:
|910.53 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
