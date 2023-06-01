Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition [Image 10 of 13]

    Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen inspect an A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 924th Fighter Group during the 355th Maintenance Group’s 4th quarter crew chief competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2023. Crew chiefs were tested on their knowledge of the A-10 while their aircraft was inspected for cleanliness, as well as decorative elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 17:47
    Photo ID: 7587637
    VIRIN: 230106-F-AL288-1094
    Resolution: 5107x3648
    Size: 910.53 KB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition
    Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition
    Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition
    Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition
    Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition
    Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition
    Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition
    Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition
    Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition
    Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition
    Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition
    Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition
    Best of the best: 357th FGS wins crew chief of the quarter competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Crew chiefs
    Maintenance
    DMAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT