    15th SPSS: Vigilant Guardians of the Heavens [Image 15 of 15]

    15th SPSS: Vigilant Guardians of the Heavens

    SOCORRO, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Wise 

    Space Base Delta 1

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Steve Upton, 15th Space Surveillance Squadron, Detachment 1 cyber security systems manager, checks equipment for the ground-based, electro-optical deep space surveillance sensors at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., Aug. 26, 2022. Comprised of three separate telescopes, the GEODSS system at Det. 1 detects and tracks multiple space objects simultaneously. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 17:37
    Photo ID: 7587627
    VIRIN: 220826-X-MC941-2280
    Resolution: 5953x3758
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: SOCORRO, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th SPSS: Vigilant Guardians of the Heavens [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Brooke Wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Socorro
    Delta 2
    Space Force
    15th SPSS

