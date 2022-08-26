15th SPSS: Vigilant Guardians of the Heavens

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Steve Upton, 15th Space Surveillance Squadron, Detachment 1 cyber security systems manager, checks equipment for the ground-based, electro-optical deep space surveillance sensors at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., Aug. 26, 2022. Comprised of three separate telescopes, the GEODSS system at Det. 1 detects and tracks multiple space objects simultaneously. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)

