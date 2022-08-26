WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Steve Upton, 15th Space Surveillance Squadron, Detachment 1 cyber security systems manager, checks equipment for the ground-based, electro-optical deep space surveillance sensors at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., Aug. 26, 2022. Comprised of three separate telescopes, the GEODSS system at Det. 1 detects and tracks multiple space objects simultaneously. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 17:37
|Photo ID:
|7587627
|VIRIN:
|220826-X-MC941-2280
|Resolution:
|5953x3758
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|SOCORRO, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th SPSS: Vigilant Guardians of the Heavens [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Brooke Wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT