    15th SPSS: Vigilant Guardians of the Heavens [Image 14 of 15]

    15th SPSS: Vigilant Guardians of the Heavens

    SOCORRO, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Wise 

    Space Base Delta 1

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – The 15th Space Surveillance Squadron, Detachment 1, monitors high-interest space objects from White Sands Missile Range, N.M., Aug. 25, 2022. Activated under the 1st Strategic Aerospace Division in April 1981, Det. 1 was realigned under the 15th SPSS in May 2022. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 17:37
    Photo ID: 7587625
    VIRIN: 220824-X-MC941-1710
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: SOCORRO, NM, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th SPSS: Vigilant Guardians of the Heavens [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Brooke Wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Socorro
    Delta 2
    Space Force
    15th SPSS

