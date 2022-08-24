15th SPSS: Vigilant Guardians of the Heavens

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – The 15th Space Surveillance Squadron, Detachment 1, monitors high-interest space objects from White Sands Missile Range, N.M., Aug. 25, 2022. Activated under the 1st Strategic Aerospace Division in April 1981, Det. 1 was realigned under the 15th SPSS in May 2022. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)

