MCPON James Honea attends Surface Navy Association's 35th National Symposium

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea, center, speaks with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones, right, and moderators retired Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden, left, and retired Fleet Master Chief Petty Officer JoAnn Ortloff, not pictured, during the Surface Navy Association's 35th National Symposium in Arlington, Va., on Jan. 11, 2023. The annual Surface Navy Association symposium brings military, government and industry professionals together to discuss solutions to modern issues and forge ideas to assist tomorrow's surface Navy and national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

