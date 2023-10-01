Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON James Honea attends Surface Navy Association's 35th National Symposium [Image 7 of 7]

    MCPON James Honea attends Surface Navy Association's 35th National Symposium

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anna Van Nuys 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with members of the press during a media roundtable with at the Surface Navy Association's 35th National Symposium in Arlington, Va., on Jan. 11, 2023. The annual Surface Navy Association symposium brings military, government and industry professionals together to discuss solutions to modern issues and forge ideas to assist tomorrow's surface Navy and national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 15:53
    Photo ID: 7587406
    VIRIN: 230110-N-GR120-1229
    Resolution: 4136x2764
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON James Honea attends Surface Navy Association's 35th National Symposium [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

