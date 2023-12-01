Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Fleet Logistics Support Wing Changes Command [Image 10 of 10]

    Commander, Fleet Logistics Support Wing Changes Command

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Chelsea Milburn  

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve

    NAS JRB FORT WORTH, Texas (Jan. 12, 2023) Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) Rear Adm. Brad Dunham speaks as guest speaker for the Commander, Fleet Logistics Support Wing (CFLSW) change of command ceremony in the Fleet Logistics Support Wing (VR) 59 hangar at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth. CFLSW is a Naval Air Force Reserve wing, comprised of 11 fleet logistics squadrons, providing the Navy’s sole organic intra-theater airlift capability operating worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chelsea Milburn)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 15:32
    Photo ID: 7587371
    VIRIN: 230112-N-SF984-0041
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    CFLSW
    CNAFR
    Navy Reserve
    Commander, Fleet Logistics Support Wing

