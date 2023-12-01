Commander, Fleet Logistics Support Wing Changes Command

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, Texas (Jan. 12, 2023) Capt. Dan Pugh, incoming Commander, Fleet Logistics Support Wing (CFLSW), kneels for his two sons to pin his command pin to his service dress blue jacket during the CFLSW change of command ceremony in the Fleet Logistics Support Wing (VR) 59 hangar at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth. CFLSW is a Naval Air Force Reserve wing, comprised of 11 fleet logistics squadrons, providing the Navy’s sole organic intra-theater airlift capability operating worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chelsea Milburn)

