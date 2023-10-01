Gen. Gary Brito (right), commanding general for the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and Lt. Gen. Patrick Matlock (second from right), the U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff for G-3/5/7, view an augmented reality demonstration of the Virtual Operations and Rehearsal Tool – eXtended or VORTX, at the National Simulation Center’s Combined Arms Center-Training Innovation Facility.
|01.10.2023
|01.12.2023 13:41
|7587170
|230110-A-GJ885-002
|4032x3024
|2.79 MB
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|4
|0
This work, augmented reality demonstration [Image 2 of 2], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
