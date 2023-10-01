Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    augmented reality demonstration [Image 1 of 2]

    augmented reality demonstration

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle (right), commanding general for the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general for the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Lt. Gen. Patrick Matlock, the U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff for G-3/5/7, and Brig. Gen. Katherine Trombley (fourth from right), the deputy commanding general of the Army Reserve at the Combined Arms Center, view an augmented reality demonstration of the Virtual Operations and Rehearsal Tool – eXtended or VORTX at the National Simulation Center’s Combined Arms Center-Training Innovation Facility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 13:41
    Photo ID: 7587169
    VIRIN: 230110-A-GJ885-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, augmented reality demonstration [Image 2 of 2], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    augmented reality demonstration
    augmented reality demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Combined Arms Center

    National Simulation Center

    Combined Arms Center-Training Innovation Facility

    TAGS

    Fort Leavenworth
    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
    Combined Arms Center
    National Simulation Center
    Combined Arms Center-Training Innovation Facility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT