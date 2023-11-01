Eglin solar energy array

The approximately 240-acre solar panel field on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida generates around 30 megawatts. The amount produced from the 375,000 panels equals about 20% of Eglin’s energy usage. The solar field is managed and maintained by Florida Power and Light. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

