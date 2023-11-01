Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eglin solar energy array [Image 3 of 4]

    Eglin solar energy array

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The approximately 240-acre solar panel field on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida generates around 30 megawatts. The amount produced from the 375,000 panels equals about 20% of Eglin’s energy usage. The solar field is managed and maintained by Florida Power and Light. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    This work, Eglin solar energy array [Image 4 of 4], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

